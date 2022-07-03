Jazz’s reported stance on Donovan Mitchell trade revealed

The Utah Jazz made a blockbuster trade when they sent star big man Rudy Gobert to the Utah Jazz on Friday. Some wondered if that would be the start of a total rebuild, but it does not sound like that is the plan.

The Jazz are committed to building around Donovan Mitchell, ESPN’s Adrian Wojnarowski reports. Teams that have called to inquire about the three-time All-Star’s availability have been turned away.

“[The Utah Jazz] have shut down any team who has called about trying to trade for Donovan Mitchell. The Jazz are committed to moving forward with him as their cornerstone player.” (via @wojespn) pic.twitter.com/rpw32TkMKO — The Trade Deadline (@_TradeDeadline) July 3, 2022

There had long been talk of friction between Mitchell and Gobert, so it is no surprise that Gobert was traded. One report made it seem like that might only be the start of Utah’s big offseason moves. For now, that is not the case, or the Jazz at least want it to seem that way.

Teams around the NBA may view Mitchell as available for the right price, but that price is said to be astronomical at the moment.

Mitchell, 25, averaged 25.9 points, 5.3 assists and 4.2 rebounds per game last season. The Jazz have made the playoffs six straight years, so they are by no means bottom-feeders. It makes a lot more sense for them to build around Mitchell now that Gobert is gone.