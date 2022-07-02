Report: 1 interested team may balk at Donovan Mitchell trade

There is still some lack of clarity on whether the Utah Jazz would entertain trade offers for guard Donovan Mitchell. If they do, however, one team persistently linked to Mitchell may find the asking price to be too much to bear.

The New York Knicks, who have long been linked with Mitchell, may ultimately be reluctant to give up what it would take to land the guard, according to Ian Begley of SNY. While some around the NBA do view Mitchell as available for the right price, the Knicks would view such a price as prohibitive. Knicks officials reportedly believe trading the combination of picks and players to get Mitchell would leave the team without the pieces to put together a contender now.

Begley suggests Utah might ask for four first-round picks for Mitchell after getting three for Rudy Gobert. While the Knicks would be capable of meeting that asking price, they would apparently be reluctant to do so.

The Knicks’ interest in Mitchell is such an open secret that it caused a bit of an incident when their executives sat courtside at a Utah playoff game. If he were available via trade and the Knicks bowed out of the chase, it would be a surprise and something of a disappointment.

There is still a lack of clarity regarding Mitchell’s actual availability. At this point, perhaps the Knicks are hoping he isn’t on the market.