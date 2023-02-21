Jazz sign former top-5 draft pick to 10-day contract

The Utah Jazz are adding a few players for the next couple of weeks.

The Jazz on Tuesday signed Kris Dunn and Frank Jackson to 10-day contracts. Both players had been playing in the G League prior to signing with the Jazz.

Dunn is best known for being the No. 5 overall pick by the Minnesota Timberwolves in the 2016 draft. He was traded to the Bulls a year later with Lauri Markkanen and Zach LaVine for Jimmy Butler.

In his first season with the Bulls, Dunn averaged 13.4 points, 6.0 assists and 2.0 steals per game. He played three seasons total with the Bulls, one with Atlanta, and he was with the Blazers last season. He averaged 24 minutes per game in 14 contests last season.

Dunn was playing with the Capital City Go-Go in G League this season. He was averaging 16.2 points, 5.4 rebounds, 5.2 assists and 2.6 steals per game.

Jackson was a second-round pick in 2017. He has averaged 22.2 points per game for the Jazz’s G League team this season.

The Jazz need the depth after buying out Russell Westbrook’s contract. Starting point guard Collin Sexton also is dealing with a hamstring injury.