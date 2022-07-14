Report: Jazz talking with Knicks about Donovan Mitchell trade

There has been one team favored to land Donovan Mitchell in a potential trade for over a year, and they are in the thick of trade talks.

The Athletic’s Shams Charania and Tony Jones reported on Wednesday night that the New York Knicks have engaged with the Utah Jazz on trade talks for Mitchell.

The Knicks have numerous draft picks they can use in a trade package for Mitchell. The Jazz would not only want a boatload of picks for Mitchell, but a player like Quentin Grimes could have interest to them.

The Jazz have already traded away Rudy Gobert to Minnesota in a massive deal that included players and four first-round picks. Utah reportedly is making everyone available in potential trades. They have numerous players on their roster who would be desirable trade pieces, like Patrick Beverley, Malik Beasley and Jordan Clarkson.

A potential Mitchell-to-New York trade might hinge upon whether or not the Knicks would be willing to give up one player.

Mitchell is entering the second season of a five-year deal worth $163 million.