Jazz could trade former 20-ppg scorer?

Trader Danny Ainge may be at it again.

NBA insider Brett Siegel of ClutchPoints reported on Tuesday that Utah Jazz guard Collin Sexton is a potential trade candidate. Siegel notes that Sexton’s role may decline with the Jazz next season, leaving him as the odd man out in the Jazz backcourt.

The ex-lottery pick Sexton, still only 24, is a talented and efficient scorer. He posted back-to-back seasons of over 20 points per game with the Cleveland Cavaliers in 2019-20 and 2020-21. Sexton was then acquired by the Jazz as part of last summer’s Donovan Mitchell trade. While he got fewer touches in Utah and missed almost half of last season with a nagging hamstring injury, Sexton still managed 14.3 points per game on an impressive 50.3 percent from the field and 39.3 percent from deep.

That said, the Jazz made a big commitment to fellow guard Jordan Clarkson this offseason, signing him to a three-year, $55 million contract extension. Rookie Keyonte George, Utah’s first-round pick in this year’s draft, is also expected to see a sizable role for the team right away.

Sexton has the talent to be a regular starter on a different team, so the Jazz may be able fetch a good-sized return for him in a trade. But he is still owed $54 million over the next three seasons, and there could be an interesting incentive for Utah to keep Sexton around.