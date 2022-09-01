Collin Sexton’s arrival in Utah creates 1 interesting dynamic

Collin Sexton’s migration to Utah appears to be the latest move in an interesting game of chess that may be going on.

Sexton went from the Cleveland Cavaliers to the Utah Jazz as part of the blockbuster Donovan Mitchell trade on Thursday. The 23-year-old Sexton, who was a restricted free agent, agreed to go to Utah in a sign-and-trade, receiving a new four-year, $72 million contract from the Jazz.

Beyond the colossal exchange of talent, there is something interesting now brewing in Utah with Sexton’s arrival. Sexton, who will likely be the top dog on the Jazz for the next several years, is represented by Klutch Sports. He now becomes the fourth Klutch player on the Jazz roster — guard Jordan Clarkson has been a Klutch client for several years, newly-acquired forward Jarred Vanderbilt recently signed with Klutch himself, and Talen Horton-Tucker (another recent Jazz trade acquisition) is represented by Klutch too.

The Jazz have historically been an overlooked NBA franchise. But they are quietly gaining in prestige, particularly after young billionaire Ryan Smith became the team’s majority owner in 2020 and retired NBA legend Dwyane Wade subsequently joined the Jazz ownership group as well. Klutch may be pinpointing Utah as their great NBA stronghold (though the Jazz still have plenty of work to do before catching this Klutch fortress of a franchise).