Jazz VP Dennis Lindsey denies racist allegation from Elijah Millsap

Utah Jazz executive Dennis Lindsey on Wednesday denied an allegation of racism from a former player.

Elijah Millsap, who played two years for the Jazz, accused Lindsey of making a bigoted statement to him in the past.

Millsap is the brother of former longtime Jazz star Paul Millsap. He tweeted the allegation on Wednesday and said the event occurred nearly six years ago.

“Almost 6yrs ago. On April 16, 2015, D. Lindsey made bigot remarks in my exit interview while conversing with Q. Snyder ‘if u say one more word, I’ll cut your Black a– and send you back to Louisiana,’ ” Millsap accused Lindsey of saying.

Lindsey was the general manager of the Jazz at the time and was promoted to Executive Vice President of Basketball Operations in 2019.

Lindsey was asked by the Salt Lake Tribune about Millsap’s accusation and categorically denied making the statement.

Lindsey has been with the Jazz since 2012. Prior to his time with Utah, he served as an assistant general manager for the Spurs.

Millsap played in 69 career NBA games over three seasons from 2014-2017, two with the Jazz and one with the Suns.