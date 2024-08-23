Jazz reportedly have surprising stance on Walker Kessler

Rumors have persisted that the Utah Jazz might be willing to trade center Walker Kessler if the right deal comes along, but they might be more eager than previously thought to make the move.

The Jazz have floated Kessler in trade talks and does not appear to be part of the team’s long-term plans, according to Eric Pincus of Bleacher Report. He adds that the Jazz did float Kessler in stalled trade talks with the New York Knicks, though nothing came of that.

Perhaps the Jazz will trade Kessler, but they will not necessarily give him away. Other reporting from last month suggested that the Jazz were maintaining a very high asking price on him. One would think the Jazz would be inclined to take an offer of two first-round picks for Kessler if he really is not in the team’s long-term plans.

Kessler was a rookie standout for the Jazz and averaged 9.2 points and 8.4 rebounds per game in 2022-23. His numbers dropped a bit last season, but there is still plenty of value here for a player that finished in the top three of Rookie of the Year balloting and still has two years to go on his rookie deal.