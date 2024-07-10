Report: Jazz have high asking price for Walker Kessler

The Utah Jazz may be willing to part with Walker Kessler, but he won’t come cheaply.

The New York Knicks are a team that have shown interest in Kessler. SNY’s Ian Begley even recently reported that the Jazz turned down the Knicks’ offer of a first-round pick in a potential trade for the big man.

On Tuesday, Begley shared more information about Kessler. He said teams had offered two first-round picks to the Jazz for Kessler in recent weeks and were turned down.

Of course, as Begley noted, first-round picks can have vastly different value depending on the expected finish of a team and the protections involved. But that’s still a good amount to turn down.

The 22-year-old Kessler had a standout rookie campaign with the Jazz two seasons ago. The Auburn alum finished third in 2022-23 Rookie of the Year voting after averaging 9.2 points, 8.4 rebounds, and 2.3 blocks on a stunning 72.0% shooting clip. His stats dropped off last season once Utah added John Collins, who took up minutes in the frontcourt. But Kessler still averaged 8.1 points, 7.5 rebounds and 2.4 blocks per game over 64 contests.

