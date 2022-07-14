Jeanie Buss explains her cryptic Kobe Bryant tweet

Los Angeles Lakers owner Jeanie Buss sparked some speculation recently with a tweet about Kobe Bryant that some saw as a criticism of LeBron James. Now, Buss is making clear that no message was intended.

Buss wrote on Twitter earlier in the month how much she missed Bryant, adding that the Lakers legend “understood team over self.” Some saw this as a criticism of James, who has significant influence over the Lakers’ roster decisions and player additions.

In an interview with Mark Medina of NBA.com, Buss explained that her tweet had nothing to do with James, and she was simply in a reflective mood when she sent it.

“No. It was that my heart was full of sadness,” Buss said. “You look to people surrounding you that feel the same way to commiserate. That’s all it was. It wasn’t intended at anything other than I had sorrow in my heart and I was trying to lighten my load.”

Buss’ explanation does check out. Still, she probably should have seen the questions coming, especially since James is reportedly pushing the Lakers to add one of his former teammates. A comment about “team over self” could certainly be seen as critical in that context.