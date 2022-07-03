Report: LeBron James ‘rooting hard’ for Lakers to land 1 star player

The idea of Kyrie Irving and LeBron James reuniting in Los Angeles is one that has been floated for weeks, and all indications are that both players are in favor of it.

NBA reporter Marc Stein wrote in his latest league roundup that LeBron is “rooting hard” for the Lakers to acquire Irving from the Brooklyn Nets. Stein was told by sources that James has made it no secret that he wants to play with Irving again.

“James, I’m told, wants to see Irving in Lakerland more than anyone,” Stein wrote, via Bleacher Report’s Rob Goldberg.

That is significant, especially for those who believe LeBron is the de facto general manager of the Lakers. James is also entering the final season of his contract, so one line of thinking is that L.A. will have extra motivation to keep him happy so he signs an extension.

The Nets and Lakers have reportedly discussed a swap of Irving and Russell Westbrook. Other players would have to be involved in the deal.

Westbrook did not look like a good fit with James and Anthony Davis last season. The Lakers would undoubtedly like to trade him, but the 33-year-old is owed $47.1 million next year. Irving is owed $37 million. There has not been a huge market for Kyrie, but two new teams are said to be pursuing him.