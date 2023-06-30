Jeff Van Gundy, top analyst included in latest ESPN layoffs

ESPN on Friday laid off around 20 on-air personalities in an effort to reduce costs, and some big names were included in the cuts.

Jeff Van Gundy has been let go by ESPN, according to a report from Andrew Marchand and Ryan Glasspiegel of the New York Post. Jalen Rose was also part of the layoffs.

Van Gundy had been with ESPN for 16 years as the network’s top NBA game analyst. The 61-year-old has been a mainstay and fan favorite on NBA Finals broadcasts alongside play-by-play announcer Mike Breen and fellow analyst Mark Jackson.

While ESPN has yet to make any announcements, the Post reports that JJ Redick, Doris Burke and Richard Jefferson are the most likely candidates to replace Van Gundy.

Rose, 50, had been with ESPN since 2007. He started out as an analyst on “SportsCenter” before joining “NBA Countdown” in 2012. Rose lasted more than a decade on “NBA Countdown” even as ESPN seemed to constantly make changes to the popular show’s cast.

Van Gundy was a head coach in the NBA before launching a successful career as an analyst. It is possible he could return to the sideline in some capacity, as he has drawn interest from teams as recently as earlier this month.