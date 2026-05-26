Jeff Van Gundy has bold take on Knicks’ playoff run

Jeff Van Gundy coached the New York Knicks the last time they made a run to the playoffs, but he thinks what the current team is doing far surpasses that.

Van Gundy proclaimed the Knicks the favorites to win it all after they swept the Cleveland Cavaliers in the Eastern Conference Finals on Monday night. Not only that, but Van Gundy thinks the Knicks are in the midst of the best playoff run in franchise history.

“You can say, well, Atlanta this and Philly and Cleveland that, but when you win road playoff games by 50, and you’re kicking a– and taking names, anybody who tries to diminish that is wrong,” Van Gundy told Ian O’Connor of The Athletic. “This is the greatest playoff run in Knicks history. They still have to win it, but there’s never been a Knicks team this dominant. They are just waylaying people.”

Van Gundy is right about the Knicks’ recent dominance. They haven’t even had a single-digit win since Game 2 of the Eastern Conference Semi-finals against Philadelphia, and once the Cavaliers collapsed in Game 1, the series was never competitive again.

As Van Gundy said, the Knicks still need to win the title to cap it off, and the Oklahoma City Thunder or San Antonio Spurs will prove a difficult foe. At this point, however, they will rightly believe they have a chance to pull off a championship.