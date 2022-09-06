Jeremy Lin signs to play with new team

Over a decade after Linsanity first swept the globe, Jeremy Lin is still at it.

The former NBA guard Lin has signed a deal to play for the Guangzhou Loong Lions of the Chinese Basketball Association, according to multiple reports. Lin himself confirmed the news in an Instagram post.

Lin, who recently turned 34, played last season for the Beijing Ducks (also of the CBA), averaging 13.4 points, 3.6 rebounds, and 4.7 assists per game. He was last in the NBA with the Toronto Raptors in 2019 (but was rewarded with a championship during his brief stint with the team).

While Lin may still have some higher hopes in mind, he will at least get to continue his professional basketball career for one more season in China.