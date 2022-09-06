 Skip to main content
Larry Brown Sports Tagline. Brown Bag it, Baby.
#pounditTuesday, September 6, 2022

Jeremy Lin signs to play with new team

September 6, 2022
by Darryn Albert
Jeremy Lin looking on

June 5, 2019; Oakland, CA, USA; Toronto Raptors guard Jeremy Lin (17) warms up before game three of the 2019 NBA Finals against the Golden State Warriors at Oracle Arena. The Raptors defeated the Warriors 123-109 to lead the series 2-1. Mandatory Credit: Kyle Terada-USA TODAY Sports

Over a decade after Linsanity first swept the globe, Jeremy Lin is still at it.

The former NBA guard Lin has signed a deal to play for the Guangzhou Loong Lions of the Chinese Basketball Association, according to multiple reports. Lin himself confirmed the news in an Instagram post.

Lin, who recently turned 34, played last season for the Beijing Ducks (also of the CBA), averaging 13.4 points, 3.6 rebounds, and 4.7 assists per game. He was last in the NBA with the Toronto Raptors in 2019 (but was rewarded with a championship during his brief stint with the team).

While Lin may still have some higher hopes in mind, he will at least get to continue his professional basketball career for one more season in China.

.

Subscribe and Listen to the Podcast!

Sports News Minute Podcast
comments powered by Disqus