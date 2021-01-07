Jeremy Lin signs to play for Warriors’ G League team

Jeremy Lin’s deal to play in the G League is finally going through.

Lin is signing to play for the Golden State Warriors’ G League affiliate in Santa Cruz, Shams Charania reported on Thursday.

Lin agreed to sign with the Warriors’ G League team in December, but then he did not receive clearance from FIBA. It looked like Lin might be headed back to the Chinese Basketball Association, but things appear to have now worked out.

Lin last played in the NBA for the Toronto Raptors during the 2018-19 season. He averaged a team-high 22.3 points per game in 39 contests for the Beijing Ducks last season. The 32-year-old guard began his NBA career with the Warriors in the 2010-2011 season.