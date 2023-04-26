Jeremy Lin goes viral for insane stat line in Taiwan

Dwight Howard has some competition for the “best player in Taiwan” title.

Former NBA guard Jeremy Lin went viral this week for the ridiculous stat line that he posted while playing professionally in Taiwan. Lin, who is now on the Kaohsiung 17LIVE Steelers of the P.League+, erupted for a 50-point triple-double (50 points, ten rebounds, and 11 assists). He became the first player in the history of the league to ever pull off such a feat.

Here are some highlights from the game, which Lin did not even finish because he fouled out with four minutes left.

Jeremy Lin back at it 🔥 He became the first player in P League history to record a 50-point triple-double! 💥 🎥 @P_LEAGUE_EN & YT – Shot Clock pic.twitter.com/pXehZ4oF3o — FIBA (@FIBA) April 25, 2023

Lin, now 34, managed one triple-double over nine seasons in the NBA (with the Houston Rockets in the 2013-14 season). But his numbers are going god-tier in Taiwan (where Lin’s family is originally from) as he is now posting a LeBron-esque stat line of 26.6 points, 8.3 rebounds, and 9.0 assists a game.

Having signed to play in Taiwan last January, Lin is posting gaudy numbers that we haven’t seen in the country since … well, Howard’s numbers from a few months ago.