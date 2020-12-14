Jerry West sued by man who says he helped bring Kawhi Leonard to Clippers

A man who claims he played a major role in Kawhi Leonard signing with the Los Angeles Clippers is suing team executive Jerry West for an enormous sum of money.

In the lawsuit, which was obtained by TMZ, a man named Johnny Wilkes claims he worked with West to help convince Leonard to sign with the Clippers as a free agent last year. Wilkes says he met with West at Staples Center on April 10, 2019 and informed the 82-year-old that he had close ties to Leonard and Leonard’s uncle and business manager, Dennis Robertson. Wilkes claims he and West exchanged contact information at the meeting.

According to Wilkes, West contacted him in June and asked for help with recruiting Leonard. Wilkes says West agreed to pay him $2.5 million if he successfully helped deliver Leonard to the Clippers. Wilkes says he is the one that informed the Clippers they needed to acquire Paul George and that he gave West, Doc Rivers and others a specific plan for their pitch meeting with Leonard.

“This information was vital because it was the exact information Kawhi Leonard wanted to hear at the time in order to effectuate his signing with the Clippers,” Wilkes claimed in the lawsuit.

After Leonard signed with L.A., Wilkes says he attended a celebratory dinner with West and others in Beverly Hills. West allegedly reassured Wilkes during the dinner that he is going to pay him $2.5 million for his assistance, but Wilkes says he has not been paid. He is seeking $2.5 million plus damages.

If Wilkes really was the driving force behind Leonard signing with the Clippers, we know a few people who would like a word with him.