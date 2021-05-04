Jimmy Butler has another savage exchange with reporter

Jimmy Butler appears to have graduated from The Russell Westbrook School of Media Relations.

Butler’s Miami Heat earned a big victory over the Charlotte Hornets on Sunday to move up to the No. 6 seed in the Eastern Conference. After the game, the five-time All-Star was asked by a reporter about the supposedly tough upcoming stretch for Miami to close out the regular season.

“That’s tough for you?” replied Butler. “Maybe if your sorry a– was on our team, it’d be tough. But I think we’ll be just fine.”

Savage ’em, Jimmy.

The Heat will play Dallas, Boston (twice), Philadelphia, and Milwaukee over the next two weeks as they fight to avoid the play-in tournament. That would be an intimidating slate for almost anybody … except for Butler.

Butler has definitely been doing some nice dunking on the media lately. If the Heat continue playing like they are though, he can keep talking his mess.