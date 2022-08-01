Heat teammate had strong reaction to Jimmy Butler’s new hair

Jimmy Butler’s new hairstyle is not exactly a hit with at least one of his teammates.

Butler was recently pictured taking part in summer workouts, but the real story quickly became the forward’s new hairstyle. The Miami Heat star was seen showing off long dreads, a huge departure from his typical look.

Jimmy Butler extends his summer workout sessions with Chris Brickley in the Li-Ning YuShuai 14 Low pic.twitter.com/Ka0TlX7nQ4 — Nick DePaula (@NickDePaula) July 27, 2022

It turns out that fans weren’t the only ones put off by Butler’s hair. Teammate Kyle Lowry admitted on Vince Carter’s “The VC Show” podcast that he got on FaceTime and asked Butler what he was thinking.

“Jimmy’s gunna do whatever the f*** Jimmy wants to do.”@Klow7 is NOT feelin @JimmyButler’s new dreads 😂 pic.twitter.com/GfgpModB2B — The VC Show (@TheVCShow) July 29, 2022

“I talked to him on FaceTime on Tuesday, and I said ‘what the f…’,” Lowry admitted. “He said, ‘These are on fire, yo. It’s fire.’ I said, ‘Bro. Come on.’ Anybody who knows Jimmy, Jimmy’s going to do whatever Jimmy wants to do.”

Lowry’s reaction is understandable. Butler has not made a change that radical in his entire NBA career, so the shift now is pretty jarring. We’ll see if he decides to keep it once the season starts. If he does, he’ll probably keep getting roasted for it, but he will have no problem sticking up for himself if that happens.