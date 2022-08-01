 Skip to main content
Heat teammate had strong reaction to Jimmy Butler’s new hair

August 1, 2022
by Grey Papke
May 25, 2022; Miami, Florida, USA; Miami Heat forward Jimmy Butler (22) brings the ball up court during the fourth quarter of game five of the 2022 eastern conference finals against the Boston Celtics at FTX Arena. Mandatory Credit: Jim Rassol-USA TODAY Sports

Jimmy Butler’s new hairstyle is not exactly a hit with at least one of his teammates.

Butler was recently pictured taking part in summer workouts, but the real story quickly became the forward’s new hairstyle. The Miami Heat star was seen showing off long dreads, a huge departure from his typical look.

It turns out that fans weren’t the only ones put off by Butler’s hair. Teammate Kyle Lowry admitted on Vince Carter’s “The VC Show” podcast that he got on FaceTime and asked Butler what he was thinking.

“I talked to him on FaceTime on Tuesday, and I said ‘what the f…’,” Lowry admitted. “He said, ‘These are on fire, yo. It’s fire.’ I said, ‘Bro. Come on.’ Anybody who knows Jimmy, Jimmy’s going to do whatever Jimmy wants to do.”

Lowry’s reaction is understandable. Butler has not made a change that radical in his entire NBA career, so the shift now is pretty jarring. We’ll see if he decides to keep it once the season starts. If he does, he’ll probably keep getting roasted for it, but he will have no problem sticking up for himself if that happens.

