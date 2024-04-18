 Skip to main content
Larry Brown Sports Tagline. Brown Bag it, Baby.
#pounditWednesday, April 17, 2024

Jimmy Butler could be out indefinitely with knee injury

April 17, 2024
by Larry Brown
Read
Jimmy Butler in his Heat uniform

May 25, 2022; Miami, Florida, USA; Miami Heat forward Jimmy Butler (22) brings the ball up court during the fourth quarter of game five of the 2022 eastern conference finals against the Boston Celtics at FTX Arena. Mandatory Credit: Jim Rassol-USA TODAY Sports

Jimmy Butler suffered a knee injury during his Miami Heat’s 105-104 loss to the Philadelphia 76ers in the Play-In Tournament on Wednesday night at the Wells Fargo Center in Philadelphia, Pa, and it’s an injury that could keep him out indefinitely.

Shams Charania reported on Wednesday evening that Butler is feared to have an MCL injury in his knee. Butler is set to undergo an MRI.

Butler had a breakaway opportunity at the end of the first quarter and was hurt after a Sixers defender landed on him. Though he was down on the court in pain, Butler remained in the game and ended up playing 40 of a possible 48 minutes in the contest.

But Butler will undergo testing and possibly miss the Heat’s next game. After losing to the Sixers, the Heat will host the final Play-In Tournament game on Friday with a chance to earn the No. 8 seed in the playoffs on the line.

Butler finished Wednesday’s loss with 19 points, 4 rebounds, 5 assists and 5 steals. He shot 5/18 from the field — well off the 49.9 percent mark that he achieved during the regular season.

Article Tags

Jimmy ButlerNBA playoffs 2024
.

Subscribe and Listen to the Podcast!

Sports News Minute Podcast
comments powered by Disqus