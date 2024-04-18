Jimmy Butler could be out indefinitely with knee injury

Jimmy Butler suffered a knee injury during his Miami Heat’s 105-104 loss to the Philadelphia 76ers in the Play-In Tournament on Wednesday night at the Wells Fargo Center in Philadelphia, Pa, and it’s an injury that could keep him out indefinitely.

Shams Charania reported on Wednesday evening that Butler is feared to have an MCL injury in his knee. Butler is set to undergo an MRI.

Miami Heat star Jimmy Butler is feared to have an MCL injury in his knee, sources tell @TheAthletic @Stadium. The injury could sideline Butler for an indefinite period. MRI to come. pic.twitter.com/jD8n1WkkBT — Shams Charania (@ShamsCharania) April 18, 2024

Butler had a breakaway opportunity at the end of the first quarter and was hurt after a Sixers defender landed on him. Though he was down on the court in pain, Butler remained in the game and ended up playing 40 of a possible 48 minutes in the contest.

But Butler will undergo testing and possibly miss the Heat’s next game. After losing to the Sixers, the Heat will host the final Play-In Tournament game on Friday with a chance to earn the No. 8 seed in the playoffs on the line.

Butler finished Wednesday’s loss with 19 points, 4 rebounds, 5 assists and 5 steals. He shot 5/18 from the field — well off the 49.9 percent mark that he achieved during the regular season.