Heat get big Jimmy Butler injury scare during play-in game against 76ers

The Miami Heat got a big scare during the opening quarter of their play-in game against the Philadelphia 76ers.

In the final seconds of the first quarter on Wednesday, Heat star Jimmy Butler got a leak-out opportunity after a made basket by the 76ers. He pump-faked to let Philly’s Kelly Oubre fly by him but fell awkwardly as he drew the foul on Oubre.

Butler immediately clutched his right knee in pain and was writhing around on the hardwood for several tense moments.

Here is the video.

Jimmy Butler is down in a lot of pain…Hope he is OK. 🙏 pic.twitter.com/WehBwMT3Al — Hoop Central (@TheHoopCentral) April 17, 2024

Remarkably however, Butler remained in the game, shot his free throws (splitting the pair), and didn’t miss a single possession. He stayed in to start the second quarter and remained in the contest until being subbed out as part of a normal rotation pattern at the five-and-a-half-minute mark.

Though Butler missed 22 games during the regular season, he is still the engine that makes the Heat go. Butler has been the centerpiece of two Finals berths, including last season’s stunning run as a No. 8 seed, and is crucial to what Miami does on both ends of the floor.

It fortunately appears that Wednesday’s scare was nothing more than that. But Butler’s knee will probably have to be monitored regardless heading into either the second play-in game (should the Heat lose) or the first-round playoff series against the New York Knicks (should the Heat win).