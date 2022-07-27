Jimmy Butler posts funniest highlight video of all-time

Jimmy Butler shared a video this week that would make the late Andy Kaufman proud.

The Miami Heat star went viral for a hilarious “highlight” video that he posted to his Instagram page. The video consisted of nothing but Butler missing shots in the gym (or otherwise screwing up) for nearly 30 seconds straight. Check out the clip, which we can safely dub an anti-highlight video.

The six-time All-Star Butler is about to enter his 12th NBA season in 2022-23. By now, he definitely knows not to take himself too seriously.

Butler is often a savage online when it comes to other players. But here, he is proving that he can dish it to himself just as well as he can dish it to others.