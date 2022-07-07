Jimmy Butler has profane response to PJ Tucker’s farewell message

PJ Tucker is heading to the Philadelphia 76ers, and Jimmy Butler is not happy about it.

The 76ers reached agreement with Tucker on a three-year contract worth $33.2 million on Thursday after Tucker officially opted out of his contract with the Miami Heat. Tucker posted a farewell message Wednesday to the organization and its fans on Instagram.

“What a year…True underdogs that really got it out the mud and went against all odds,” Tucker wrote. “Miami you will forever be my home and heat nation i can’t thank you guys enough for the love you’ve shown all year. Though our journey together has come to an end the love will forever remain the same.”

Butler issued his own less cordial goodbye to Tucker in a comment on the post.

“f— you and @joelembiid yeah I brought him into this,” Butler wrote.

Tucker averaged 7.6 points, 2.1 assists and 5.5 rebounds per game with the Heat last season, but his physicality and solid defense played a big part in Miami’s run to Game 7 of the Eastern Conference Finals against the Boston Celtics.

Joel Embiid reportedly was in full support of Philadelphia’s pursuit of Tucker. He even singled out Tucker after the 76ers’ second-round playoff loss as the kind of player that the team needed in order to compete for an NBA title.

Butler hasn’t hidden his displeasure over the 76ers trading him to the Heat in 2019. He even reminded Philly of what they gave up after the Heat eliminated the 76ers this past postseason.