Jimmy Butler has hilarious nickname with new teammate

The Miami Heat once had Shaquille O’Neal and Dwyane Wade (a.k.a. Superman and The Flash). Now they have a new superhero duo … sort of.

After a win over the weekend against the Dallas Mavericks, Heat star Jimmy Butler revealed the hilarious nickname that he has with new teammate Cody Zeller — “Blackman and Robin.” Butler told reporters that Zeller came up with the name.

"He came up with it. Blackman and Robin." Jimmy Butler on his duo nickname with Cody Zeller 😂pic.twitter.com/G14Wqh5KQz — ClutchPoints (@ClutchPointsApp) April 2, 2023

The six-time All-Star Butler continues to live up to hero billing, leading Miami this year with 22.8 points, 5.3 assists, and 1.8 steals a game. But Zeller, who is averaging just 5.8 points and 4.2 rebounds per game since joining the Heat in February, might be … a Chris O’Donnell Robin at best.

Granted, Zeller has a stellar performance on Saturday, starting for the injured Bam Adebayo and putting up 20 points and eight rebounds (while showing great pick-and-roll chemistry with Butler). At least their joint nickname is better than some of the other ones that we have seen in the NBA.