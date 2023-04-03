 Skip to main content
Jimmy Butler has hilarious nickname with new teammate

April 3, 2023
by Darryn Albert
Jimmy Butler in his Heat uniform

May 25, 2022; Miami, Florida, USA; Miami Heat forward Jimmy Butler (22) brings the ball up court during the fourth quarter of game five of the 2022 eastern conference finals against the Boston Celtics at FTX Arena. Mandatory Credit: Jim Rassol-USA TODAY Sports

The Miami Heat once had Shaquille O’Neal and Dwyane Wade (a.k.a. Superman and The Flash). Now they have a new superhero duo … sort of.

After a win over the weekend against the Dallas Mavericks, Heat star Jimmy Butler revealed the hilarious nickname that he has with new teammate Cody Zeller — “Blackman and Robin.” Butler told reporters that Zeller came up with the name.

The six-time All-Star Butler continues to live up to hero billing, leading Miami this year with 22.8 points, 5.3 assists, and 1.8 steals a game. But Zeller, who is averaging just 5.8 points and 4.2 rebounds per game since joining the Heat in February, might be … a Chris O’Donnell Robin at best.

Granted, Zeller has a stellar performance on Saturday, starting for the injured Bam Adebayo and putting up 20 points and eight rebounds (while showing great pick-and-roll chemistry with Butler). At least their joint nickname is better than some of the other ones that we have seen in the NBA.

