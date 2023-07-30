Jimmy Butler holding hilarious promo for fans at his basketball camp

After giving the business to Jrue Holiday, Josh Hart, and Grant Williams last postseason, Jimmy Butler now wants a shot at Tom, Dick, and Harry.

Will Manso of WPLG in Miami reported on Sunday that the Heat star Butler is putting on an incredible promo for fans at his upcoming basketball and cheerleading camp (which will be held on Aug. 26-27 in Fort Lauderdale). Butler is giving fans the opportunity to play him 1-on-1 … for the low, low price of $699.

While the camp is only for kids ages 7-18, the 1-on-1 promo is open to both campers and their parents, Manso adds.

Obviously Butler, a six-time NBA All-Star and five-time All-Defensive Team selection, will thoroughly embarrass any camper — man, woman, or child — who dares to take him up on his offer. But might the $699 actually be worth it in the hopes of somehow scoring one lucky basket on Butler and achieving forever Internet glory? You will just have to write the check to find out.

If nothing else, we know that Butler loves engaging with the fans. Perhaps the $699 price tag will come with a free cup of Butler’s signature coffee too.