Saturday, May 22, 2021

Jimmy Butler’s ‘Big Face Coffee’ now has a logo

May 22, 2021
by Grey Papke

Jimmy Butler

Jimmy Butler has brought back his “Big Face Coffee” business, and it’s bigger and better than ever.

In case you’ve forgotten, Butler’s burgeoning coffee business was a fun story in the playoff bubble last season. Butler ordered a French press and other coffee equipment to the team hotel and hung a sign outside his room that read “Big Face Coffee.” The Heat star charged $20 a cup, and attracted the attention of teammates and fans.

The bubble is gone, but Big Face Coffee remains. On Thursday, Butler promised to bring it back for the Heat’s playoff series against Milwaukee.

Butler was true to his word. He arrived for Saturday’s Game 1 wearing a Big Face Coffee hoodie, complete with newly-revealed logo.

Butler’s business may not be universally popular, but clearly he’s into it. No word on the Bucks upcharge for now, though.

