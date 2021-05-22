Jimmy Butler’s ‘Big Face Coffee’ now has a logo

Jimmy Butler has brought back his “Big Face Coffee” business, and it’s bigger and better than ever.

In case you’ve forgotten, Butler’s burgeoning coffee business was a fun story in the playoff bubble last season. Butler ordered a French press and other coffee equipment to the team hotel and hung a sign outside his room that read “Big Face Coffee.” The Heat star charged $20 a cup, and attracted the attention of teammates and fans.

The bubble is gone, but Big Face Coffee remains. On Thursday, Butler promised to bring it back for the Heat’s playoff series against Milwaukee.

Jimmy Butler on whether $20 a cup Big Face Coffee will be traveling for the playoffs, "Damn right it is. I might just jack it up, just because of Milwaukee." — Ira Winderman (@IraHeatBeat) May 20, 2021

Butler was true to his word. He arrived for Saturday’s Game 1 wearing a Big Face Coffee hoodie, complete with newly-revealed logo.

Jimmy Butler just debuted his new “Big Face Coffee” logo. pic.twitter.com/oJZP9YMoAa — Nick DePaula (@NickDePaula) May 22, 2021

Butler’s business may not be universally popular, but clearly he’s into it. No word on the Bucks upcharge for now, though.