Jimmy Butler responds to idea that Suns were his first choice over Warriors

Jimmy Butler seemed dead set on ending up with the Phoenix Suns. Then the Golden State Warriors swooped to snag the 6-time All-Star.

On Wednesday, Butler’s standoff with the Miami Heat finally came to a conclusion. The Warriors landed Butler via a trade for a package centered around Andrew Wiggins.

The Suns had reportedly been Butler’s preferred destination for weeks. During his introductory press conference on Friday, Butler was asked about his initial desire to end up with the Suns.

“The best part about everything (that came out) is I never say anything,” said Butler, via The Athletic’s Anthony Slater. “So nobody actually knows what is really going on because it never comes from my mouth. Out of everything that’s been going on, I’m happy to be here. I’m happy to be able to play basketball again, meaningful basketball at that. I always leave it at that. I’m able to go out and be able to do what I love and I’m happy it’s for an organization like Golden State.”

Butler did not outright deny that he had wanted to go to the Suns. But him indeed staying quiet, perhaps by letting his agent do the talking behind the scenes, makes everything less awkward for all parties involved.

Butler called the Warriors a “great choice,” and it’s hard to argue against that.

With all due respect to Miami Heat sharpshooters like Tyler Herro and Duncan Robinson, Butler has never played with a floor spacer anywhere close to Steph Curry’s caliber.

Curry is probably the biggest reason why Butler changed his mind about signing an extension with the Warriors.