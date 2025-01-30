Report: Jimmy Butler has 2 teams on his no-trade list

Jimmy Butler is seeking a trade from the Miami Heat, but he does have some limitations on where he might go.

Sports Illustrated’s Chris Mannix appeared as a guest on “The Ryen Russillo Podcast” for an episode published on Wednesday. The two talked about the Butler situation, and that’s when Mannix mentioned the teams Butler doesn’t want to be traded to.

“The two teams he has basically been communicating that he didn’t want to go to, were the Memphis Grizzlies and the Sacramento Kings,” Mannix said.

Though Mannix said that Butler has noted he does not want to be traded to either team, the reporter says he would still watch out for the Grizzlies as a potential landing spot.

The Butler-Heat situation has become untenable. The 6-time All-Star has only played in 25 games this season and is currently serving an indefinite suspension. It marks the third time he has been suspended by Miami this season.

The trade deadline is February 6, and Butler’s current suspension runs through the deadline.

Butler, 35, is averaging 17.0 points, 5.2 rebounds, 4.8 assists and 1.1 steals per game this season. He has been with the Heat for the 2019-2020 season and has led them to at least the conference finals three times.

Butler is maintaining a sense of humor about things and joked on social media Wednesday about being unemployed.