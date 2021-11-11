Report: Jimmy Butler was mad at Nuggets assistant during Jokic-Morris incident

It turns out it was not actually Nikola Jokic whom Jimmy Butler looked like he wanted to throw coffee in the face of on Monday night.

During Jokic’s violent incident with Markieff Morris, the Miami Heat star Butler was yelling angrily in the direction of the Denver bench. He could be seen shouting expletives and telling someone on the Nuggets that he would “meet your a– in the back” (video here).

Many assumed that Butler was yelling at Jokic, who had taken a seat on the Nuggets bench at that point. However, Sam Amick of The Athletic reported Wednesday that Butler was actually incensed with Denver assistant Stephen Graham, a former NBA player. Graham, the twin brother of former Toronto Raptor Joey Graham, played in the NBA from 2005 to 2011. He joined the Nuggets in 2016 as a player development coach.

We don’t know what Graham may have said to Butler. But we do know that Butler was included in the punishments for the incident for escalating the matter. The Nuggets and Heat play again on Nov. 29 in Miami. That will be the next opportunity for Jokic and Morris (as well as Butler and Graham for that matter) to settle the score.

