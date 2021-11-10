NBA announces punishments for Nikola Jokic-Markieff Morris incident

The NBA on Tuesday announced its punishments for the Nikola Jokic-Markieff Morris incident.

Jokic was suspended one game by the league for pushing Morris in the back in response to a Flagrant 2 foul from the forward. Morris was fined $50,000 for his Flagrant 2 foul that led to the altercation between them.

Additionally, Jimmy Butler was fined $30,000 for escalating the matter and not complying with an NBA security interview.

Morris rammed into Jokic around midcourt late in his Miami Heat’s 113-96 loss to the Denver Nuggets on Monday night. Jokic was livid and responded by ramming into Morris, who had turned his back (video here).

Butler was seen challenging Jokic to fight, according to this video. The Heat also tried challenging the Nuggets after the game, a viral photo showed.

The matter drew plenty of attention on Tuesday after Jokic’s brothers got into it with the Morris brothers on Twitter.

The matter has been resolved from the league’s standpoint, but there will likely be some lingering hard feelings between those involved.