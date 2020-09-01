JJ Barea frustrated he was not able to contribute to Mavs’ playoff run

JJ Barea is one of the longest-tenured Dallas Mavericks, but that tenure may now be on shaky ground.

Puerto Rican outlet El Nuevo Dia reported on Monday that the veteran guard was “frustrated” he was not able to contribute to the team’s playoff run. Barea also expressed uncertainty about his next career move.

“I still want to play basketball, I feel like I can still play basketball, ” said Barea, per HoopsHype. “I don’t know exactly where. If it is going to be in Dallas, I know what they want is to move me to coach. If I want to play basketball, I have to go the other way.

“For now I want to play in the NBA,” added Barea. “I haven’t thought much about other options. There will be [options], but I am used to this life and the NBA. Spain is always an option. It was my Plan B before I got to the NBA. That was many years ago.”

The 36-year-old Barea was playing out this season on a one-year veteran’s minimum deal. It was his 11th season with Dallas spanning two separate stints. Barea, who tore his Achilles in early 2019, appeared in 29 regular season games this year. He was effectively a healthy scratch for the playoffs though with Seth Curry, Trey Burke, and Delon Weight all playing well.

While Barea had some cool moments with the local fans this season, he may have to look elsewhere if he would like to continue his playing career.