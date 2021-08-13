JJ Redick disses David Griffin again, thinks he snitched on Bulls, Heat for tampering

The Chicago Bulls and Miami Heat are both under investigation for possible tampering violations, and JJ Redick thinks he knows who blew the whistle.

Redick took another shot at New Orleans Pelicans executive David Griffin this week on his “The Old Man and the Three” podcast. Redick indicated that Griffin was the one who snitched to the league about tampering.

“It’s a little bit for show probably, I guess,” he said of the NBA investigation. “I don’t know. I think you would probably have to ask the guy who’s asking for the investigation. Some teams cleared a ton of cap space to get Kyle [Lowry], and it didn’t happen. And then Lonzo leaving so you have to ask that guy, that guy complaining.”

It is not hard to tell that Redick was referring to Griffin. Ball left Griffin’s Pelicans to sign with the Bulls. New Orleans was also mentioned as one of the teams with interest in signing Lowry before he ended up with the Heat.

Redick has his own personal axe to grind with Griffin. He was not pleased with Griffin for trading him to the Dallas Mavericks, saying Griffin broke his word to trade Redick to a city closer to Redick’s family. But seeing as the Pelicans had ties to both free agents linked to the tampering probe, it is not too far-fetched that Griffin was the one who sounded the alarm.

