JJ Redick ’embarrassed’ over Lakers’ blowout loss to Heat

JJ Redick was left embarrassed by his Los Angeles Lakers’ performance against the Miami Heat on Wednesday night.

The Lakers lost to the Heat 134-93 at Kaseya Center in Miami, Florida, for their sixth loss over their last eight games. The Lakers made just 42 percent of their shots and were 5/22 on threes (22.7 percent). Contrarily, the Heat shot 57.8 percent and went 24/47 on threes (51.1 percent).

The bad defeat, which saw the Lakers trail by 17 points at the half and by 33 after three quarters, left Redick embarrassed.

“I’m embarrassed. We’re all embarrassed. It’s not a game where we had the right fight, the right professionalism … There has to be some ownership … I own this but there’s going to have to be some ownership on the court,” Redick said after the game.

The Lakers have been bad in the second half of games, and that remained the case in the loss to the Heat, where the team was behind by a margin of 24 points. The 41-point loss was their worst of the year.

The way the Lakers played was not lost on many observers.

The Lakers performance right now is as bad as any team this season. — Bobby Marks (@BobbyMarks42) December 5, 2024

This might be the worst effort I have ever seen in the last few years. This Lakers team quit before the game even started. In no world should (my guy) Kevin Love be able to guard AD or AD not go at him every time. — Channing Frye (@channingfrye) December 5, 2024

The Lakers are still 12-10 this season, but the 41-point defeat to the Heat proably won’t help the team’s morale.