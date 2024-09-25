JJ Redick reveals Lakers’ starting 5

There is nearly a month remaining until the start of the 2024-25 NBA season, but JJ Redick has already settled on a starting five for the Los Angeles Lakers.

During an appearance this week on “The Lowe Post” podcast with ESPN’s Zach Lowe, Redick was asked if he has decided which five players will start for the Lakers when they begin their season against the Minnesota Timberwolves on Oct. 22. Redick quickly responded that the starting five will be the group that went 23-10 together last season.

The five players Redick was referring to are Anthony Davis, LeBron James, Rui Hachimura, Austin Reaves and D’Angelo Russell. There are no big surprises there, as most people feel those are L.A.’s best players.

One of the criticisms against former Lakers coach Darvin Ham last season was that he refused to start the aforementioned five players even after L.A. had a losing record through the first half of the season. When Ham finally switched to that lineup, the Lakers fought their way into the play-in tournament. It then became fair to wonder what the results would have been had Ham made the change sooner.

Redick also said he does not believe the concerns about the Lakers’ depth are warranted, as he feels he will have to make “tough decisions” with how the team’s younger players have improved. We know of at least one young player who is expected to have a big role in his first year under Redick.