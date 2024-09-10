Lakers expected to make one notable rotation change next season

Los Angeles Lakers fans may be getting at least one wish granted next year.

Appearing on a recent episode of “The Hoop Collective,” ESPN’s Brian Windhorst discussed the Lakers. Windhorst mentioned that one thing to expect from the Lakers next season is that they will be playing young wing Max Christie more often.

“Their big signing was Max Christie,” said of the Lakers, per Lakers Daily. “They signed him to that contract with the intent to play him a lot … They’re going to play Christie.”

The 21-year-old Christie is a Lakers fan favorite who has shown glimpses of his impressive 3-and-D upside over his two career seasons so far (including against some of the NBA’s best players). But Christie received very modest minutes last year under then-head coach Darvin Ham (14.1 per game) and didn’t even see a single minute during the Lakers’ playoff run.

Still, the Lakers, who now have a new head coach in JJ Redick, rewarded Christie with a four-year, $32 million extension this offseason. With both Spencer Dinwiddie and Taurean Prince departing the Lakers in free agency too, the window of opportunity is there for Christie. The team may also have to get creative with the distribution of minutes since they are already dealing with injuries to their current roster.