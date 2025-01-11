JJ Redick had sobering message after losing home in Los Angeles wildfires

Los Angeles Lakers head coach JJ Redick on Friday opened up about being among those affected by the ongoing Los Angeles wildfires.

Earlier this week, Redick and his family were forced to evacuate from their home in the Pacific Palisades in Los Angeles, Calif. The house they were renting for the past year burned down shortly after the family was able to head to safety.

Redick spoke to reporters Friday about visiting his razed home. The first-year coach shared the surreal experience of seeing the wreckage in person.

“I headed up to the Palisades,” said Redick. “I just had to see it for myself. I was not prepared. I was not prepared for what I saw. It’s complete devastation and destruction. … I went through most of the village and it’s all gone. Our home is gone. … Everything we own that was of any importance to us of almost 20 years as a couple and 10 years of parenting was in that house.”

Redick lamented the lost sense of community in the Pacific Palisades. He shared personal anecdotes about a talented kid he met at a rec center basketball league and a friend who had just hosted a holiday party in the area. Both neighbors ended up losing their homes in the wildfires.

The Lakers coach stated that he is “more committed than ever” to Los Angeles amid the ongoing tragedy and wants to spearhead the rebuilding process in his community. Redick also said that he does not want anyone to feel sorry for his family, acknowledging that there are surely others enduring worse plights in the wake of the fires.

Redick spent four seasons playing for the Los Angeles Clippers from 2013 to 2017 before becoming the Lakers’ head coach last year.

The Lakers had their Jan. 9 contest against the Charlotte Hornets postponed due to ongoing wildfires. The contest was supposed to be played at Crypto.com Arena in Los Angeles, Calif.