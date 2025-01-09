NBA postpones game due to Los Angeles wildfires

The NBA has postponed a game due to the wildfires that have been sweeping across Southern California in recent days.

The Los Angeles Lakers were scheduled to host the Charlotte Hornets at Crypto.com Arena on Thursday night, but the NBA has announced that the game has been postponed. A makeup date has not yet been finalized.

“The entire NBA family sends its thoughts and support to the community of Los Angeles during this challenging time,” the NBA’s statement read. “We are grateful for the thousands of local firefighters and first responders who have demonstrated enormous bravery. Our prayers remain with those affected by the unimaginable devastation caused by the wildfires.”

The NBA is postponing tonight’s Lakers-Hornets game. pic.twitter.com/7B1vbQvPiv — Arash Markazi (@ArashMarkazi) January 9, 2025

On Wednesday, the NHL postponed their game that was scheduled to be played at Crypto.com Arena between the Los Angeles Kings and Calgary Flames.

There is also a chance that an NFL Wild Card game could be moved to a new location. The Los Angeles Rams are scheduled to host the Minnesota Vikings at SoFi Stadium in Inglewood, Calif., on Monday night. The NFL has announced a contingency plan for that game.

As of Thursday afternoon, multiple wildfires were burning across thousands of acres in the greater Los Angeles area. Many of the fires have been impossible to contain due to dry weather and extremely high winds.

Nearly 200,000 L.A.-area residents have been forced to evacuate their homes. At least five people have died and thousands of homes and buildings have been reduced to ash.