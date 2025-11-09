JJ Redick storms out of his press conference after Lakers’ awful loss

JJ Redick was more than a little bit crabby after the Los Angeles Lakers suffered their worst loss of the season.

The Lakers were completely lifeless on Saturday in a road defeat to the Atlanta Hawks. Playing on the road at State Farm Arena in Atlanta, Ga., the Lakers lost in a 122-102 blowout during which they never led after the first two minutes of play and trailed by as many as 30 points down the stretch.

After the game, the Lakers head coach Redick was not happy. He delivered his postgame press conference to reporters in less than a minute-and-a-half and only delivered brief, one-sentence answers before storming off.

Here is the full video of Redick’s postgame media session.

Redick had every right to be upset there. Though the Lakers were without the likes of Austin Reaves and LeBron James, the Hawks were also missing several major rotation players, including Trae Young, Kristaps Porzingis, Jalen Johnson, Luke Kennard, and Nickeil Alexander-Walker. Atlanta was also on the second end of a back-to-back set while the Lakers had not played since Wednesday against the San Antonio Spurs.

The Lakers are still in a strong position overall, sitting second in the West at 7-3 with several quality wins along the way. But the second-year head coach Redick was not at all happy with his team’s inconsistent and very uninspired performance on Saturday against Atlanta and ended up storming out of his press conference just like he did during the playoffs last year.