Joakim Noah signed by Clippers for rest of season and non-guaranteed next season

Joakim Noah’s contract with the LA Clippers could help him have a spot with them next season.

Noah originally signed a 10-day contract with the Clippers in March just two days before the season was suspended. He didn’t play in a game with the team, but they decided last week to sign him for the rest of the season.

According to multiple reporters, Noah has also been signed for next season too, though the deal is non-guaranteed. That means the Clippers could still cut him if they feel he won’t be worth the money.

The 35-year-old played in 42 games for Memphis last season and averaged 7.1 points and 5.7 rebounds per contest. He was recovering from a freak injury that caused him to miss most of this season prior to signing with the Clippers.