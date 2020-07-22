Joakim Noah speaks positively about Clippers’ culture

Joakim Noah already seems to be assimilating into the LA Clippers nicely.

Speaking on Wednesday after debuting for the Clippers in an exhibition win over the Orlando Magic, the former All-Star big man offered his first impressions about the team.

“No prima donnas on the Clippers, that’s for sure,” said Noah, per Jovan Buha of The Athletic.

The 35-year-old Noah, who had four points, five rebounds, and three assists in just 15 minutes on Wednesday, had agreed to a ten-day contract with the Clippers right before the shutdown. He has since signed a deal for the rest of the season and could actually see a decent-sized role in Orlando with fellow big men Ivica Zubac and Montrezl Harrell currently away from the Clippers.

Noah’s assessment of the team is notable because reports earlier this season had alleged that some Clippers were alienated by the supposed preferential treatment of their stars. Thus far though, the 13-year NBA veteran Noah has seen nothing to back those claims up.