Joe Ingles has funny quote about supposed Paul George beef

Many see Joe Ingles as Paul George’s archnemesis in the NBA. But Ingles himself does not see much there anymore.

The Utah Jazz forward Ingles had a funny quote this week about his supposed beef with LA Clippers counterpart George.

“The whole narrative of Paul George vs. Joe Ingles is a little bit old in my mind,” said Ingles, per Eric Walden of The Salt Lake Tribune. “It’s Jazz vs. Clippers now … I personally don’t read into the 1-on-1 stuff. That was three years ago. My twins could barely speak then, and now they annoy the hell out of me.”

The bad blood between the two dates back to 2018 when George was still with the Oklahoma City Thunder. Ingles and George clashed in their first-round playoff series, which Utah eventually won in six games. George shot just 40.8 percent from the field with Ingles as a primary defender, including a 2-for-16 performance in the final game of the series.

Now the two are meeting in the playoffs for the first time since then with Ingles’ Jazz taking the opening game of the series on Tuesday. George does have some legitimate feuds elsewhere in the NBA. But whatever issues he had with Ingles now sound like a thing of the past.