Damian Lillard takes another shot at Paul George

Damian Lillard is rekindling his beef with Paul George for another round.

The Portland Trail Blazers star took a shot at George on Instagram over the weekend. Responding to a post about how George had said that he wanted to retire as a member of the LA Clippers, Lillard commented “Al Capone.”

Dame Lillard a Real One pic.twitter.com/mQvYcKD9gC — . (@dribblecity) December 6, 2020

“Al Capone” is a way of saying “all cap.” “Cap” is slang for a lie.

George’s comments were indeed met with skepticism after he made similar remarks back when he was with the Indiana Pacers then the Oklahoma City Thunder, only to force his way out of both teams. Lillard and George also beefed on Instagram during the Orlando bubble. George’s history of switching teams was the subject of the shade Lillard threw at him.

Lillard eventually had to apologize after family members got into the beef. Shots at George directly still appear to be very much fair game though.

Photo: Frenchieinportland/Wikimedia via CC-BY-SA 4.0