Joe Johnson could return to NBA with this top team?

Joe Johnson starred for many years with the Brooklyn Nets. Now he could end up with one of the Nets’ biggest conference rivals.

Michael Scotto of HoopsHype reported on Tuesday that the seven-time All-Star has a workout scheduled later this week with the Milwaukee Bucks. The team currently has one open roster spot to fill.

The 39-year-old Johnson has not played in the NBA since 2018. He recently starred in Ice Cube’s BIG3 league and became the first player to get an NBA contract after playing in the BIG3. Johnson received the contract from the Detroit Pistons in 2019 but was waived before the season began.

Milwaukee would be an intriguing destination for Johnson. He used to be teammates with Bucks center Brook Lopez in Brooklyn, with Bucks forward PJ Tucker in Houston, and with Bucks guard Jeff Teague in Atlanta.

The Bucks have also previously had interest in Iso Joe, who could offer them scoring punch off the bench at best and quality playoff experience at worst.