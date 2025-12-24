Joel Embiid suffers another concerning knee injury during game

Joel Embiid’s rotten luck with knee injuries has reared its ugly head again.

The Philadelphia 76ers star suffered another apparent injury to his knee during Tuesday’s game against the Brooklyn Nets. In the third quarter at Xfinity Mobile Arena in Philadelphia, Pa., Embiid was trying to get into position down low during an offensive possession.

Unfortunately for Embiid, Nets swingman Terance Mann cut in front of him in an attempt to rotate out to the three-point line defensively. That resulted in Embiid taking a bad step, and going down in a heap, clutching his right knee in pain.

Embiid was rolling around on the ground in apparent agony, but he was eventually able to get up and walk off the court under his own power. Here is the video.

Joel Embiid appeared to go down with a knee injury vs. the Nets. He was able to walk off the court on his own. pic.twitter.com/hx1Ot6Pfxq — SportsCenter (@SportsCenter) December 24, 2025

Mann was whistled for a personal foul on the play. Meanwhile, Embiid remarkably returned to the contest later on in the third quarter after only missing a shade under five total minutes of actual game action.

If there is any silver lining for the former MVP Embiid, that was at least his right knee and not the troublesome left knee that has been giving him problems for almost two full calendar years now (with one earlier report even calling Embiid’s left knee issues “debilitating”). But Embiid has once again been in and out of the lineup for the 76ers this season, averaging an underwhelming 20.5 points and 6.6 rebounds over a career-low 26.2 minutes per game across just 11 total appearances. Now the 31-year-old seven-footer has yet another knee problem to watch out for, even if he was able to bounce back from it fairly quickly to return to Tuesday’s game against the Nets.