Joel Embiid had awesome gesture for Jose Alvarado after double technical

New Orleans Pelicans rookie Jose Alvarado made the first start of his career on Tuesday night, and he got into it with one of the best players in the NBA during the game. That resulted in a technical foul, but Alvarado may not have to pay the associated fine.

Alvarado and Philadelphia 76ers star Joel Embiid were each hit with technical fouls after they jawed at one another during the Sixers’ 117-107 win. That means both players will be fined $2,000. However, Alvarado told reporters on Thursday that Embiid reached out to him and offered to cover the fine for the first-year player.

Pels guard Jose Alvarado said Joel Embiid reached out and is going to cover his fine for the double tech they each picked up in Tuesday’s game. — Andrew Lopez (@_Andrew_Lopez) January 27, 2022

That’s a classy gesture from Embiid, who obviously makes a lot more money than Alvarado. Embiid is playing under a five-year, $147 million contract. Alvarado went undrafted and signed a two-way contract with the Pelicans over the summer. Still, Embiid had no obligation to do that.

Embiid reminded us recently that he prides himself on talking trash to opponents. In this instance, he must have felt bad that he contributed to costing a rookie some money.

