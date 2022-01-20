Joel Embiid talks some trash after 50-point game

Joel Embiid put his dominance on full display during the Philadelphia 76ers’ win over the Orlando Magic on Wednesday night. After the game, the big man reminded us that he is as passionate about talking smack as he is about dominating around the basket.

Embiid tied a career high with 50 points in just 27 minutes. He shot 17-of-23 from the field and got to the free throw line a whopping 17 times. Mo Bamba was tasked with guarding Embiid for much of the night, and he didn’t have many answers for the four-time All-Star. Bamba did, however, score a career-high 32 points of his own.

Embiid tweeted at Bamba after the game and said his fellow center “couldn’t guard me tonight.” He also acknowledged Bamba’s performance with a hashtag.

If there’s one thing Embiid loves doing, it’s trash-talking his opponents. We’ve heard some great stories about him talking smack in the past. At least he gave his opponent credit this time while simultaneously taunting him.

