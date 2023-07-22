Joel Embiid has big personal news

After winning his first career NBA MVP earlier in the year, Joel Embiid’s 2023 is getting even better.

The Philadelphia 76ers star Embiid married his longtime girlfriend Anne De Paula over the weekend. Fanatics CEO (and former 76ers minority owner) Michael Rubin revealed the exciting news in a post to his Instagram Story.

Joel Embiid got married. 💍 pic.twitter.com/TqAhxGJi0v — SPORTSRADIO 94WIP (@SportsRadioWIP) July 22, 2023

De Paula, 28, is a Brazilian model who had been dating Embiid, 29, since 2018. The two welcomed a son (Arthur) in Sept. 2020.

Here are some photos on social media of the couple together.

It is obviously a big time in the life of Embiid, who averaged a career-best 33.1 points per game last season and is now about to start a new four-year, $213 million max contract extension with the 76ers. Now Embiid becomes the latest NBA superstar to hear wedding bells this offseason.