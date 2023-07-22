 Skip to main content
Joel Embiid has big personal news

July 22, 2023
by Darryn Albert
Joel Embiid with a straight face

Apr 16, 2022; Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, USA; Philadelphia 76ers center Joel Embiid (21) before game one of the first round for the 2022 NBA playoffs against the Toronto Raptors at Wells Fargo Center. Mandatory Credit: Bill Streicher-USA TODAY Sports

After winning his first career NBA MVP earlier in the year, Joel Embiid’s 2023 is getting even better.

The Philadelphia 76ers star Embiid married his longtime girlfriend Anne De Paula over the weekend. Fanatics CEO (and former 76ers minority owner) Michael Rubin revealed the exciting news in a post to his Instagram Story.

De Paula, 28, is a Brazilian model who had been dating Embiid, 29, since 2018. The two welcomed a son (Arthur) in Sept. 2020.

Here are some photos on social media of the couple together.

It is obviously a big time in the life of Embiid, who averaged a career-best 33.1 points per game last season and is now about to start a new four-year, $213 million max contract extension with the 76ers. Now Embiid becomes the latest NBA superstar to hear wedding bells this offseason.

Anne De Paula, Joel Embiid
