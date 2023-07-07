Luka Doncic shares big personal news

Dallas Mavericks star Luka Doncic shared some big personal news on Friday.

Doncic revealed on Instagram that he and longtime girlfriend Anamaria Goltes were engaged on Friday. The Mavericks star shared a picture of the proposal, with a caption that noted that the date was July 7, an allusion to his jersey number.

In a 2020 Instagram Q&A, Goltes revealed that they first met when they were both 12. The pair have been dating since 2016, and she has been known to show her support for Doncic on social media, including by posting pictures of them and their two dogs.

Doncic has, by most accounts, had a fairly busy offseason since the Mavericks’ campaign ended without a playoff appearance. In addition to getting in shape, he apparently has a wedding in his future.