Joel Embiid changing agents, leaving CAA

June 24, 2021
by Darryn Albert

Joel Embiid’s offseason started earlier than he would have liked it to, but he is already making moves.

Keith Pompey of The Philadelphia Inquirer reported on Thursday that the 76ers star has left Creative Artists Agency. Embiid was represented by Leon Rose until Rose became president of basketball operations for the New York Knicks last year. The four-time All-Star then continued at CAA under the representation of Michael Tellem, son of famed agent Arn Tellem. Now Embiid is said to be interested in building the right marketing team.

Pompey’s report gives no indication about where Embiid might be headed next. But it is worth noting that Embiid’s co-star in Philly, Ben Simmons, is represented by powerhouse Klutch Sports. Former Sixer Nerlens Noel, who is close friends with Embiid, also used to be a Klutch client.

In any case, Embiid should have plenty of suitors vying to represent him. It is especially so with the new supermax extension that he is now eligible for.

