Joel Embiid, Luka Doncic set for pay raises after making All-NBA teams

Joel Embiid and Luka Doncic both are in line for big pay raises after making the All-NBA teams this year.

Embiid and Doncic were both named to the All-NBA teams that were announced on Tuesday. Embiid made the second team for the second time in three years. That makes him eligible for a super max contract extension worth an approximate $191 million.

Joel Embiid has earned All-NBA and is now super max eligible. The 76ers and Embiid are now allowed to negotiate an extension of four-years and a projected $191M. The extension would begin in 2023-24. Breakdown: 2023/24- $42.5M

2024/25- $46.0M

2025/26- $49.4M

2026/27- $52.8M — Bobby Marks (@BobbyMarks42) June 16, 2021

Doncic made first-team All-NBA for the second year in a row. That makes him eligible to sign a rookie max extension for 30 percent of the salary cap. ESPN’s Bobby Marks projects the extension as being worth around $201.5 million.

Luka Doncic has earned All-NBA honors for a second consecutive season and is eligible to sign a rookie max extension this offseason for 30% of the salary cap in 2022-23. The extension is projected to be $201.5M. — Bobby Marks (@BobbyMarks42) June 16, 2021

Jayson Tatum and Donovan Mitchell were also impacted. Tatum made third-team All-NBA last season but missed the cut this year. Mitchell has not yet made an All-NBA team. They were eligible to receive an additional $33 million if they were named to an All-NBA team.

The Jayson Tatum and Donovan Mitchell rookie max extension will stay at 25% of the cap in 2021-22. Both were eligible to receive an additional $33M if named All-NBA. — Bobby Marks (@BobbyMarks42) June 16, 2021

Here is an explainer regarding terms that guide supermax contract extensions and how honors like All-NBA affect them.