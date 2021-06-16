 Skip to main content
Joel Embiid, Luka Doncic set for pay raises after making All-NBA teams

June 15, 2021
by Larry Brown

Joel Embiid

Joel Embiid and Luka Doncic both are in line for big pay raises after making the All-NBA teams this year.

Embiid and Doncic were both named to the All-NBA teams that were announced on Tuesday. Embiid made the second team for the second time in three years. That makes him eligible for a super max contract extension worth an approximate $191 million.

Doncic made first-team All-NBA for the second year in a row. That makes him eligible to sign a rookie max extension for 30 percent of the salary cap. ESPN’s Bobby Marks projects the extension as being worth around $201.5 million.

Jayson Tatum and Donovan Mitchell were also impacted. Tatum made third-team All-NBA last season but missed the cut this year. Mitchell has not yet made an All-NBA team. They were eligible to receive an additional $33 million if they were named to an All-NBA team.

Here is an explainer regarding terms that guide supermax contract extensions and how honors like All-NBA affect them.

